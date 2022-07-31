Left Menu

Amit Shah to visit Patna, address meeting of BJP cells on Sunday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Sunday address the valedictory session of the two-day joint national executive meeting of different BJP cells, a party leader said.Shah is expected to arrive at Patna airport around 1.30 pm, and address the session at 4 pm, he said.BJP president J P Nadda, who is also in Patna, will be present at the event.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 31-07-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 11:51 IST
Amit Shah to visit Patna, address meeting of BJP cells on Sunday
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Sunday address the valedictory session of the two-day joint national executive meeting of different BJP cells, a party leader said.

Shah is expected to arrive at Patna airport around 1.30 pm, and address the session at 4 pm, he said.

BJP president J P Nadda, who is also in Patna, will be present at the event. "Later, the home minister along with the party's national president will reach the state BJP office in the evening and interact with its leaders. "They will also inaugurate and lay foundation stones for party offices in a number of Bihar districts through video-conferencing," BJP state media in-charge Rajib Ranjan said. Shah and Nadda are scheduled to leave for New Delhi at 10.30 pm, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-year COVID break; Soccer-'Sunday, the King plays': Ronaldo appears to confirm return to United squad and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-...

 Global
4
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022