Not much difference in colour of Koshyari's cap and heart, says Pawar; slams Maha Guv for comments on Mumbai
I tell people here that if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially from Mumbai and Thane, you will be left with no money and Mumbai will not be the financial capital. Talking to reporters on Saturday evening in Dhule, some 325 kilometres from here, the NCP chief said, There is not much difference in the colour of Koshyaris cap and heart. Maharashtra has taken along people of all religions, castes, languages etc.
- Country:
- India
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar attacked Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his comments on the role of Gujaratis and Rajasthanis in making Mumbai the country's financial capital and said there was not much difference in the colour of his cap and heart.
Koshyari, a native of Uttarakhand, is mostly seen wearing a black 'topi'.
Speaking at a function in Andheri here on Friday, Koshyari said. ''I tell people here that if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially from Mumbai and Thane, you will be left with no money and Mumbai will not be the financial capital.'' Talking to reporters on Saturday evening in Dhule, some 325 kilometres from here, the NCP chief said, ''There is not much difference in the colour of Koshyari's cap and heart.'' ''Maharashtra has taken along people of all religions, castes, languages etc. Mumbai's progress is because of the hard work of ordinary citizens. Koshyari had earlier made objectionable comments about social reformers Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule,'' Pawar added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Former governor Margaret Alva to be joint Opposition's vice presidential candidate: NCP leader Sharad Pawar.
Opposition parties meet at Sharad Pawar's residence to discuss joint VP candidate
We are trying to contact Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal. Last time they supported our joint prez candidate: Sharad Pawar.
17 parties are on board for this unanimous decision. Our collective thinking is Alva will file VP nomination on Tuesday: Sharad Pawar.
Vice presidential poll:Oppn leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sitaram Yechury accompany Alva during nomination filing.