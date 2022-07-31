Left Menu

TMC seeks debate in Parliament on crimes against women after Gujarat BJP MLA accused of rape

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 18:38 IST
The Trinamool Congress has submitted notices seeking a debate in both Houses of Parliament on the issue of crimes against women, as it targeted the government days after a BJP MLA in Gujarat was accused of rape.

TMC Lok Sabha members Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Dola Sen and Rajya Sabha MP Mausam Noor have submitted the notices for a discussion on Monday on the ''need for prevention of crimes against women'' in light of ''latest reported incidents''.

Sources said the Congress, which came under attack from the BJP over its leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's alleged ''sexist'' remark against the President, will also move similar notices soon.

The sources said the TMC MPs moved the notices after Gujarat Rural Development Minister and BJP MLA Arjunsinh Chauhan was accused of raping and illegally confining a woman.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra targeted the prime minister over the issue and tweeted, ''Lady raped & confined by BJP Guj Minister Arjunsinh for 5 yrs. Expecting Hon'ble @ombirlakota to hand mic to Oppn as SOON as he enters LS on Monday so we can ask PMji to Maafi Maango. Equality before law, Sir! Ominous silence from Drama Bahu brigade.'' Many Opposition leaders, who condemned Chowdhury's remark, alleged that the BJP, while vociferous if comments are made against its women leaders, are largely silent on party leaders accused of crime against women.

After a controversy broke out over his ''Rashtrapatni'' remark, Congress leader Chowdhury said it was a ''slip of the tongue'' and later apologised to President Droupadi Murmu.

