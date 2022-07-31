S.Africa's ANC retains rule that officials must step down if charged - president
Ramaphosa was speaking at the conclusion of a three-day national policy conference which brought together ANC delegates from all over the country for the first time in five years. Members of an ANC faction loyal to former president Jacob Zuma -- who is being investigated for corruption but denies wrongdoing -- were aiming to have the rule scrapped, arguing that it was being used to persecute political opponents with trumped up charges.
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday said the ruling party African National Congress (ANC) had decided to retain its rule that anyone charged with corruption or other crimes must step down while they are being investigated. Ramaphosa was speaking at the conclusion of a three-day national policy conference which brought together ANC delegates from all over the country for the first time in five years.
Members of an ANC faction loyal to former president Jacob Zuma -- who is being investigated for corruption but denies wrongdoing -- were aiming to have the rule scrapped, arguing that it was being used to persecute political opponents with trumped up charges. "The overwhelming view of the policy conference is for the retention of the step-aside provisions to enhance the integrity of the movement and its leadership," Ramaphosa said to loud applause.
