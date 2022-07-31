Left Menu

S.Africa's ANC retains rule that officials must step down if charged - president

Ramaphosa was speaking at the conclusion of a three-day national policy conference which brought together ANC delegates from all over the country for the first time in five years. Members of an ANC faction loyal to former president Jacob Zuma -- who is being investigated for corruption but denies wrongdoing -- were aiming to have the rule scrapped, arguing that it was being used to persecute political opponents with trumped up charges.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 31-07-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 19:05 IST
S.Africa's ANC retains rule that officials must step down if charged - president
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday said the ruling party African National Congress (ANC) had decided to retain its rule that anyone charged with corruption or other crimes must step down while they are being investigated. Ramaphosa was speaking at the conclusion of a three-day national policy conference which brought together ANC delegates from all over the country for the first time in five years.

Members of an ANC faction loyal to former president Jacob Zuma -- who is being investigated for corruption but denies wrongdoing -- were aiming to have the rule scrapped, arguing that it was being used to persecute political opponents with trumped up charges. "The overwhelming view of the policy conference is for the retention of the step-aside provisions to enhance the integrity of the movement and its leadership," Ramaphosa said to loud applause.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Watch planetary pairing, Perseid meteor shower and more celestial events in August

Watch planetary pairing, Perseid meteor shower and more celestial events in ...

 Global
4
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022