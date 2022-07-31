Left Menu

Police fire tear gas on Sudanese protest as anti-military campaign enters 10th month

Police on Sunday blocked protesters from reaching the kilometre-long road that leads to the presidential palace and chased them into nearby side streets, Reuters journalists said. Military leaders have said they are prepared to step aside if civilian groups can agree on a new government but political parties have been sceptical.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 22:46 IST
Police fire tear gas on Sudanese protest as anti-military campaign enters 10th month

Thousands of protesters marching towards Sudan's presidential palace were blocked by police firing tear gas, as an anti-military campaign entered its 10th month.

Protests have continued weekly since an Oct. 25 military takeover that halted a transition to democracy and plunged the country into turmoil. Police on Sunday blocked protesters from reaching the kilometre-long road that leads to the presidential palace and chased them into nearby side streets, Reuters journalists said.

Military leaders have said they are prepared to step aside if civilian groups can agree on a new government but political parties have been sceptical. However, former Sovereign Council member Mohamed al-Faki Suleiman said in an interview with local media outlet Sudan Tribune on Saturday that new constitutional arrangements were being discussed between the former ruling Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) coalition and other "revolutionary forces".

Sunday's protests were the latest in a series of demonstrations since multi-day sit-ins in Sudan's capital prior to the Eid holiday. Last week, a protest called for by the FFC was attacked by unidentified assailants. At least 116 people have been killed in the protests, and thousands injured, many by gunfire, according to medics.

Protesters assume they will be arrested, injured, or killed, said an injured protester, who asked to be referred to by his nickname Karika. "We don't think we'll make it back home, and so we have only one message: the military should go to the barricades and the Rapid Support Forces should be dissolved," he said, referencing the country's powerful paramilitary group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Watch planetary pairing, Perseid meteor shower and more celestial events in August

Watch planetary pairing, Perseid meteor shower and more celestial events in ...

 Global
4
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022