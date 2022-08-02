Al Qaeda's no. 1 killed in drone strike in Kabul, U.S. official says

Al Qaeda's top leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a drone strike in Kabul on July 30, a senior Biden administration official confirmed on Monday, adding that there are no indications that anyone else was killed in the operation.

Briefing reporters ahead of remarks by U.S. President Joe Biden expected to address the slaying, the official said that senior Taliban officials were aware of al-Zawahiri's presence in Kabul and that no U.S. personnel were on the ground at the time of the strike.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)