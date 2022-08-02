Himanta changes social media display picture to ‘Tiranga’
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday uploaded the Tricolour as the display picture on his social media accounts, in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's request.
Sarma also urged others to follow suit.
"In celebration of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav and gearing up for #HarGharTiranga, while responding to the appeal of our Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji, I changed my DP on this special day, 2nd August," Sarma tweeted.
The senior BJP leader added, "Let every one of us display Tiranga on our profiles!" In his Mann ki Baat radio broadcast on Sunday, Modi said the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is turning into a mass movement, and urged people to put 'Tiranga' as the profile picture of their social media handles between August 2 and 15.
