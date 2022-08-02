Left Menu

Shah urges people to put tricolour as profile picture of their social media accounts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 15:56 IST
Shah urges people to put tricolour as profile picture of their social media accounts
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday urged people to put the national flag as the profile picture of their social media accounts.

In his Mann ki Baat radio broadcast on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is turning into a mass movement and urged people to put 'Tiranga' as the profile picture of their social media accounts between August 2 and 15.

''Have changed the DP of my social media accounts to Tiranga on PM Narendra Modi Ji's clarion call to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. I urge all to change the DP of your social media accounts to Tiranga to show your love and respect towards the National flag,'' Shah said.

The home minister earlier had said besides connecting the country, the tricolor inspires everyone to dedicate to the service of the nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022