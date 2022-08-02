Shah urges people to put tricolour as profile picture of their social media accounts

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday urged people to put the national flag as the profile picture of their social media accounts.

In his Mann ki Baat radio broadcast on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is turning into a mass movement and urged people to put 'Tiranga' as the profile picture of their social media accounts between August 2 and 15.

''Have changed the DP of my social media accounts to Tiranga on PM Narendra Modi Ji's clarion call to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. I urge all to change the DP of your social media accounts to Tiranga to show your love and respect towards the National flag,'' Shah said.

The home minister earlier had said besides connecting the country, the tricolor inspires everyone to dedicate to the service of the nation.

