Italy's centrist Azione to join forces with PD for election-source

Italy's centrist Azione party will enter an alliance with the larger Democratic Party in next month's national election, an Azione party source said on Tuesday, in a move seen as boosting the center-left's chances in the vote.

Italy's election law favors parties that form broad alliances. The ballot is set for Sept. 25 and polls show a conservative alliance is on course for victory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)