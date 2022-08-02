Italy's centrist Azione to join forces with PD for election-source
Italy's centrist Azione party will enter an alliance with the larger Democratic Party in next month's national election, an Azione party source said on Tuesday, in a move seen boosting the centre-left's chances in the vote. Italy's election law favours parties that form broad alliances. The ballot is set for Sept.
Italy's election law favors parties that form broad alliances. The ballot is set for Sept. 25 and polls show a conservative alliance is on course for victory.
