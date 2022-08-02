Maha: Row erupts over naming Pune garden after CM Shinde; inauguration cancelled

A row has erupted over naming a garden after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Pune, leading to the cancellation of its scheduled inauguration on Tuesday, and the public amenity will now be christened after Shiv Sena stalwart late Anand Dighe.

The garden, which was slated to be inaugurated by Shinde during his visit here, has been developed by former Shiv Sena corporator Pramod Bhangire in Hadapsar's Mohammadwadi area on an amenity space belonging to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Bhangire, a three-time corporator from the area, claimed he has developed the garden with his own funds and named if after Shinde.

The former corporator recently shifted his loyalty to the rebel Shiv Sena group headed by Shinde and was appointed the party's Pune city president.

As the move to name the garden after Shinde faced criticism from activists, Bhangire said its inauguration has been cancelled.

''It has been decided to name the garden after Anand Dighe. A proposal to this effect will be sent to the PMC's naming committee,'' Bhangire said.

Shinde, who is on a tour of Pune, sought to downplay the entire issue and said Bhangire may have named the garden after him out of affection.

The CM, addressing a press conference, said he had already told Bhangire that he does not go to such events.

''He might have done it (naming) out of affection, but now I think Dharmveer Anand Dighe's named has been decided for the garden,'' said Shinde.

Civic activist Vinita Deshmukh, in a video statement, said at a time when the city is facing several issues such as those related to water supply and potholes, Shinde seems to have different priorities and wants to inaugurate a garden named after him.

Deshmukh said the CM appears oblivious about an agitation that is already going on over renaming a garden after a former corporator's father in the city's Salisbury Park area.

She deprecated the growing trend of corporators naming gardens, roads and schools after their family members.

''As per a general body resolution (of the PMC ), a public garden can be named only after a national leader or a famous environmentalist. But it seems Shinde is looking for praise,'' said the activist.

Deshmukh said she has spoken to ex-corporator Bhangire who told her he has developed the garden using his own funds.

''But the fact is the land in question belongs to the PMC. It seems corporators have devised a new trick to spend a few lakhs of rupees on building amenities on PMC lands with an eye of votes,'' she added.

Elections to the PMC are due later this year.

Deshmukh said information obtained via RTI (Right to Information) queries have revealed that 82 public gardens in Pune city since 2000 have been named after family members of corporators and civic activists are planning to move court over the issue.

