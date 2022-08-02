Left Menu

Two Shiv Sena factions spar over use of photos of Uddhav, Aaditya

Leaders of the two factions of the Shiv Sena on Tuesday sparred over the removal of photographs of Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray from the offices of rebel MLAs who are backing Eknath Shinde. The leaders of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, particularly his son Aaditya, have been attacking the rebels, calling them traitors.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-08-2022 20:20 IST
Leaders of the two factions of the Shiv Sena on Tuesday sparred over the removal of photographs of Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray from the offices of rebel MLAs who are backing Eknath Shinde. Shinde supporter and MLA Sanjay Shirsat said they will not keep the photos of ''those who call us traitors.” But he asserted that Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray remained a revered figure for him. The leaders of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, particularly his son Aaditya, have been attacking the rebels, calling them “traitors”. Sena secretary Vinayak Raut, who owes allegiance to Uddhav Thackeray, said, “There is no need for photos of Aaditya and Uddhav ji in the offices of traitors and they don't have the right to have them there. Uddhav ji and Aaditya ji don't want to be part of the conspiracy of these sinners. These traitors are enemies of Maharashtra.” Rebel MLA Pratap Sarnaik, on the other hand, said the Thackeray family will always be in his heart.

Shinde became Maharashtra chief minister in June after toppling the Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

