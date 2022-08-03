Left Menu

Incumbent Republican congressman Meijer concedes to Trump-endorsed Gibbs in Michigan primary

U.S. Representative Peter Meijer conceded to Trump-endorsed primary challenger John Gibbs for the Republican Party's nomination in a Michigan congressional district. Meijer is a moderate and one of ten Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, and the district is considered a potential pickup for Democrats.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-08-2022 11:52 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 11:28 IST
Incumbent Republican congressman Meijer concedes to Trump-endorsed Gibbs in Michigan primary
Former US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Representative Peter Meijer conceded to Trump-endorsed primary challenger John Gibbs for the Republican Party's nomination in a Michigan congressional district. "This was a hard-fought primary campaign, .... I also want to congratulate my opponent John Gibbs on his victory tonight," Meijer said in a statement.

Gibbs is a former official in ex-President Donald Trump's administration and was endorsed by him. Gibbs will face a Democrat in the Nov. 8 midterm election. Meijer is a moderate and one of ten Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, and the district is considered a potential pickup for Democrats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
3
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global
4
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022