UK Conservative Party enhance security around ballot for leadership

Britain's ruling Conservative Party said on Wednesday it had enhanced security around the ballot process to decide its next leader, who will replace Boris Johnson as prime minister.

The Telegraph reported on Tuesday that the vote had been delayed after warnings from the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC)that hackers could change people's ballots, although the report added that there was no specific threat from a hostile state. "We have consulted with the NCSC throughout this process and have decided to enhance security around the ballot process," a party spokesman said. "Eligible members will start receiving ballot packs this week."

The NCSC said it provided advice to the Conservative Party on security considerations for online leadership voting. Former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss are competing in the leadership contest to succeed Boris Johnson as the next British prime minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)