JMM declares support for Opposition’s Vice Prez candidate Margaret Alva

In a statement, party supremo Shibu Soren asked its parliamentarians to vote in favour of former Union minister Alva during the elections scheduled to take place on August 6.The JMM has 3 MPs- 2 in the Rajya Sabha and 1 in the Lok Sabha Despite being an Opposition party, the JMM had earlier supported the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance candidate Droupadi Murmu in the July 18 presidential election.

JMM declares support for Opposition's Vice Prez candidate Margaret Alva
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Wednesday announced its support for Opposition candidate Margaret Alva in the vice-presidential election. In a statement, party supremo Shibu Soren asked its parliamentarians to vote in favour of former Union minister Alva during the elections scheduled to take place on August 6.

The JMM has 3 MPs- 2 in the Rajya Sabha and 1 in the Lok Sabha Despite being an Opposition party, the JMM had earlier supported the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance candidate Droupadi Murmu in the July 18 presidential election. In a letter to all members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, who form the electoral college, Congress leader Margaret Alva said on Monday said the vice president's election must be seen as a referendum on the manner in which Parliament is being run and the breakdown in the fundamental democratic process of building consensus on important national issues.

The NDA has fielded former governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as its nominee for the vice presidential election.

