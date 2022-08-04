Left Menu

Patnaik to attend NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will visit New Delhi over the upcoming weekend, his second trip to the national capital in a fortnight, officials said on Thursday.During his two-day visit, Patnaik will attend the NITI Aayogs Governing Council meeting, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on August 7.

During his two-day visit, Patnaik will attend the NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on August 7. Chief ministers and governors of different states, and Union ministers will attend the meeting.

A team of the NITI Aayog, comprising its vice-chairperson Suman Bery, visited the state on July 29, and had invited Patnaik to the Governing Council meeting, officials said.

This will be Patnaik's second trip to New Delhi in a fortnight. He returned to Bhubaneswar on July 26 after attending the swearing-in ceremony of President Droupadi Murmu.

Patnaik is likely to attend a function in Cuttack, scheduled to be graced by Home Minister Amit Shah, on August 8.

