UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 23:38 IST
Picture Courtesy : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Twitter Handle. Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital. The meeting was described as a courtesy call.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister tweeted, "Have met Hon'ble Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi today. It was a courtesy call. Under your energetic guidance, 'New India's New Uttar Pradesh' is progressing at a fast pace on the path of development." "Thank you very much Honorable Home Minister for providing your valuable time and guidance," the chief minister tweeted in Hindi.

According to the sources, Adityanath discussed several issues concerning the state of Uttar Pradesh including the discourse on the new state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Recently, with the news of the resignation of the party's state president Swatantradev Singh surfaced in the media. Recently, Member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Dinesh Khatik created a sensation by resigning from the party.

The news of Singh's resignation became viral on social media that he has secretly submitted his resignation from the post of state president to National President JP Nadda in New Delhi. During the meeting with Amit Shah, Adityanth presented a copy of a book to him. After meeting Shah, CM Yogi also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Adityanath was in Delhi to attend the meeting of the governing council of the NITI Aayog. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

