TMC leader Anubrata Mondal skips CBI appearance in cattle smuggling case

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-08-2022 12:23 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 12:19 IST
Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal has informed the CBI that he would be unable to appear before it on Monday in connection with its investigation into a cattle smuggling case, an agency source said.

Mondal, the party's Birbhum district president, is understood to have sent an email expressing his inability to appear before the central probe agency, due to a medical check-up.

CBI officials have admitted to receiving Mondal's email, the source said.

The TMC leader is on his way to state-run SSKM Hospital in the metropolis for a health check-up, a party source said.

The CBI had summoned Mondal, TMC's Birbhum district president, on August 5 to appear before it on Monday.

Mondal has earlier been questioned twice by the central agency as part of its investigation.

The CBI has in the recent past conducted raids at various locations in the district in connection with the case. Mondal's bodyguard Saigal Hossain has also been arrested by the probe agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

