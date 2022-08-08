Left Menu

Kerala CM, Opposition leader praise Sindhu for winning gold at CWG

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan on Monday congratulated badminton ace P V Sindhu on winning the gold medal in the singles at the Commonwealth Games event in Birmingham, England.Sindhu won the medal with a convincing straight games win over Canadas Michelle Li in the final on Monday. PV Sindhu has created history by winning the singles gold medal in badminton at the Commonwealth Games, 2022.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-08-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 18:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan on Monday congratulated badminton ace P V Sindhu on winning the gold medal in the singles at the Commonwealth Games event in Birmingham, England.

Sindhu won the medal with a convincing straight games win over Canada's Michelle Li in the final on Monday. ''PV Sindhu has created history by winning the singles gold medal in badminton at the Commonwealth Games, 2022. Thank you @Pvsindhu1 for making the country proud once again. Congratulations on your inspiring victory and best wishes for your future endeavours,'' Vijayan tweeted.

Satheesan also took to Twitter and congratulated Sindhu saying ''the country is so proud of you Golden Lady''.

Sindu outplayed her opponent 21-15, 21-13 in the final.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

