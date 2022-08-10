Left Menu

Nadda to visit Tripura on Aug 27, oversee organisational activities

Besides, he may sit with IPFT leaders for the electoral understanding for the Assembly poll, Tripura said.Nadda had cancelled visits to the state twice due to the Covid pandemic.Chief Minister Manik Saha, who had been on a two-day visit to Delhi earlier this month, had met Nadda and briefed him about the prevailing political scenario in the state and organisational activities.BJP had recently organised a three-day training programme at Kumarghat in Unakoti district.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 10-08-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 12:51 IST
Nadda to visit Tripura on Aug 27, oversee organisational activities
BJP national president JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP national president J P Nadda is scheduled to arrive here on August 27 on a two-day visit to Tripura to oversee organisational activities ahead of the Assembly poll next year, a senior party leader said on Wednesday.

The visit is also important in view of the recent change in guard in the state cabinet.

"BJP national president J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Tripura beginning on August 27 to see the party's preparedness for the 2023 Assembly elections", state party vice-president Rebati Tripura said.

During the visit, Nadda will hold meetings of the party's officer bearers and the core committee to check organisational activities in the poll bound state.

"We are trying to organize a rally of the party's frontal organization which will be addressed by Naddji. Besides, he may sit with IPFT leaders for the electoral understanding for the Assembly poll," Tripura said.

Nadda had cancelled visits to the state twice due to the Covid pandemic.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, who had been on a two-day visit to Delhi earlier this month, had met Nadda and briefed him about the prevailing political scenario in the state and organisational activities.

BJP had recently organised a three-day training programme at Kumarghat in Unakoti district. BJP state in-charge Vinod Sonkar, former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb and senior party leaders had taken part in it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
3
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
4
Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022