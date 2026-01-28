Tripura's Investment Boom: From Proposals to Ground Reality

Tripura, emerging as a favored investment hub in the Northeast, has secured Rs 5,000 crore in grounded investments over the last year. This marks a significant step after the Raising Northeast Business Summit and Tripura Investors' Conclave proposed investments totaling Rs 19,600 crore for the region by 2025.

The Industries & Commerce department secretary, Kirtan Gitte, announced that investment totaling Rs 9,000 crore, approximately 40 percent of the proposed amount, is expected to materialize in the coming months. This surge is noteworthy against the national average actual investment rate of 20-30 percent.

To attract further investment, the state government has implemented subsidies in sectors such as transport and solar energy. Unveiled during a recent press conference, these initiatives are part of a broader push to secure more land for industry development in the Bodhjungnagar area.

(With inputs from agencies.)