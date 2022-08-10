Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2022 13:39 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 13:31 IST
Nitish Kumar speaks to Lalu Prasad
Nitish Kumar (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Before taking oath as the chief minister of Bihar on Wednesday, JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar called up RJD supremo Lalu Prasad.

Prasad welcomed Kumar's decision and conveyed his wishes to him, the RJD chief's daughter and MP Misa Bharti said.

Prasad is recovering from an illness and stays with his daughter here.

Kumar, who was once the bete noire of Yadav, had allied with him before the 2015 assembly polls in Bihar and the alliance swept the elections.

Now again seven years later, he has joined hands with the RJD after breaking his alliance with the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

