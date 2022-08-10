Left Menu

Keshav Prasad Maurya is new leader of house in UP Legislative Council

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-08-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 14:58 IST
Keshav Prasad Maurya is new leader of house in UP Legislative Council
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has been given the responsibility of the leader of the House in state Legislative Council, officials said here. Maurya will replace Swatantra Dev Singh, who earlier resigned from the post, they said. ''Congratulations to Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on becoming the Leader of the House in the Legislative Council,'' Singh said in a tweet.

