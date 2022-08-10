Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 19:50 IST
Kejriwal calls for referendum on whether
AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday demanded that a referendum should be held on whether the taxpayers' money be spent on providing quality services like healthcare and education or on one family or one's friends.

The reaction of Kejriwal, who is touring the BJP-ruled Gujarat on a poll campaign, came on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Panipat that ''freebies'' impede India's effort to become self-reliant and also burden taxpayers.

''There should be referendum on whether the government money should be spent on one family as a party wants so, or whether it should be spent on for one's friends or it should be spent on building good schools and hospitals in the country,'' he said in a video message without taking any names.

