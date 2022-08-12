Rio hopes for Centre-NSCN(IM) understanding for early resolution to Naga issue

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio Friday hoped that the Centre and NSCN-IM will soon come to understanding and resolve the protracted Naga political issue.

Rio told PTI that the state government core committee on Naga political issue has already met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the purpose.

“The discussion for a solution to the Naga political issue is on and I hope they will come to an understanding soon,” he said while interacting with media persons on the sidelines of an official function marking 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav' here.

The NSCN-IM and Centre’s interlocutor A K Mishra will now have to meet and discuss the contentious issues, he said.

''Our resolution is very clear. It states that the prime minister and the union home minister should invite the NSCN-IM and go minutely into the competencies” and any difference between the Centre and the Naga outfit on it can be worked based on the Framework Agreement, the chief minister said.

The Agreement of August 3, 2015, was signed by the two sides and the state government is unaware of its details, he said.

Rio said the NSCN(IM) and Mishra had held a virtual meeting and discussed the issue after the appeal of the Parliamentary Committee. ''We are hopeful that they will soon come together''.

While the Naga outfit which is at the forefront of the Naga movement was for a joint statement with the Centre’s interlocutor, Mishra had informed him that since the Framework Agreement is still alive ''there is nothing more (statement) to be given,''. the chief minister said.

The Government of India and NSCN-IM have been indulging in talks since the signing of the Ceasefire Agreement on July 25, 1997.

After several rounds of talks, they had inked the Framework Agreement but the final solution is still elusive as NSCN-IM has been persistent in its demand for a separate flag and constitution of the Naga people.

