Organ donation is a priceless life saving gift: Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday stressed the need to raise awareness on organ donation and encourage people to pledge to donate their organs after death to save precious lives.

The chief minister said organ donation brings hope to many families. Saving another’s life is the greatest virtue. Organ donation is a brave and courageous decision. He said that the sacrifice of a family that donates organs is incomparable.

“Organ donation is one of the priceless life saving gifts. On #WorldOrganDonationDay, let’s raise awareness on this noble cause and encourage people to pledge to donate their organs after death to save precious lives. #Odisha promotes organ donation with annual #SurajSamman award,” Patnaik tweeted.

On Saturday the CM awarded Suraj Award 2022 to two families in Ganjam district for donating body parts of their kin after their deaths.

The award was received by family members of Sushil Sahu and Siddhi Samrudhi, who donated their body parts after deaths. “The society is indebted to the parents of Sushil and Siddhi. Their generosity will encourage others to donate their body parts after deaths,” Patnaik said.

Odisha government in 2020 instituted an annual award in the name of Suraj to promote organ donation. Suraj, a resident of Ganjam district was declared brain dead on November 2, 2019 by doctors after which his parents decided to donate his organs to save lives of others. Accordingly, his heart, liver, two kidneys and both eyes were transplanted to save six lives.

Odisha Assembly Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha presented cheque of Rs 5 lakh each to the wife of Sushil and father of Siddhi.

