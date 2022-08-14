Left Menu

UK's Liz Truss 22 points ahead in race to be next PM -Opinium poll

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-08-2022 01:02 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 01:02 IST
UK's Liz Truss 22 points ahead in race to be next PM -Opinium poll
Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is 22 percentage points ahead of her rival Rishi Sunak in the contest to become the country's next prime minister, a poll of Conservative Party members by Opinium showed on Saturday.

The survey of 450 party members who had decided how they would vote in the ongoing leadership election put Truss, who other polls have also shown to be the clear frontrunner, on 61%, with former finance minister Sunak on 39%, Opinium said.

