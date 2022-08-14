Lost my brother: Minister Smriti Irani's rich tribute to Jhunjhunwala
Union Minister Smriti Irani paid tribute to ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala who passed away on Sunday, saying she lost her brother.Often referred to as Indias Warren Buffett, Jhunjhunwala died early this morning due to a cardiac arrest.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Smriti Irani paid tribute to ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala who passed away on Sunday, saying she lost her brother.
Often referred to as India's Warren Buffett, Jhunjhunwala died early this morning due to a cardiac arrest. He was 62.
''I lost my brother today .. a relationship not known to many. They call him a billionaire investor, the badshah of BSE .. but what he really was .. is and always will be .. is a dreamer,'' she tweeted.
Irani said the ace investor was tenacious, tender, graceful, and ''my gentle giant''.
''Bhaiyya always told me ' apan apne dam par jeyenge ' .. and he lived on his own terms …Rakesh Jhunjhunwala… the legend, the legacy will live on,'' she said in another tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jhunjhunwala
- Bhaiyya
- Union
- Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
- Smriti Irani
- India
- Warren Buffett
- Rakesh
ALSO READ
Adhir Ranjan writes to Om Birla, says "the way Smriti Irani yelled President's name without prefixing wasn't proper"
TRS hits back at Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's criticism over T'gana govt's performance
No progress in Musi river development works in Hyderabad: Union Minister Kishan Reddy
Mass movement needed for acceptance of SUP ban, says Union minister
Mumbai: Man booked for issuing death threat to union leader