Left Menu

TN BJP vice-president held over 'breaking lock' of memorial

Tamil Nadu BJP vice-president K P Ramalingam was on Sunday arrested in connection with an incident involving breaking open the lock of Bharat Mata memorial in Dharmapuri district, police said. State BJP chief K Annamalai said Ramalingam visited the memorial to pay floral tributes to a statue of Bharat Mata only on the basis of permission accorded by officials.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-08-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 20:27 IST
TN BJP vice-president held over 'breaking lock' of memorial
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu BJP vice-president K P Ramalingam was on Sunday arrested in connection with an incident involving breaking open the lock of Bharat Mata memorial in Dharmapuri district, police said. Ramalingam visited the memorial on August 11 in the district, along with party workers, and the lock on the gate outside was broken by partymen to illegally gain entry, they said. A Dharmapuri police official said an FIR has been filed under IPC sections and Ramalingam was arrested. State BJP chief K Annamalai said Ramalingam visited the memorial to pay floral tributes to a statue of Bharat Mata only on the basis of permission accorded by officials. On his twitter handle, Annamalai said officials were not present and the gate was locked. After waiting for a long time, Ramalingam and cadres went into the memorial without causing any damage to the gate. Condemning the arrest of Ramalingam, Annamalai demanded that the police immediately set him free without any conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement until end of September; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement un...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open; Baseball-Padres all-star Tatis suspended 80 games for banned substance and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities; Veteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results and more

World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-natio...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing; U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022