Manikya dynasty’s history suppressed by erstwhile regimes in Tripura, says CM

Launching a scathing attack on erstwhile regimes of Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said the previous governments have “deliberately suppressed” the history, tradition and culture of the Manikya dynasty that had ruled the former princely state.

Saha also claimed that it was the BJP-IPFT government that gave the tribal people of the state their due respect.

“The previous regimes had tried to keep indigenous people ignorant about the glorious history, culture and tradition of the Manikya dynasty and even succeeded in their attempts,” he said during a programme here.

The birth anniversary of Maharaja Bir Bikram, who is considered to be the architect of modern Tripura, was declared a state holiday after the the BJP came to power in Tripura, he pointed out.

“The newly built airport, the best one in the entire northeast region, was subsequently named after Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya,” he said.

Also, two-day holiday has been earmarked on the occasion of Garia puja, one of the main festivals of Tripuri tribe, so that they could celebrate the occasion in a befitting manner, he said, noting that three tribal persons from the state have received Padma Shri, for the first time in its history, over the past four years.

He maintained that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “is always keen on preserving indigenous history, tradition and culture”.

Saha said his government has already urged the Union government to increase member count of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) from 28 to 50 to ensure proper representation of all 19 tribes.

Saha also said the state government was working to set up a 100-bed hostel for tribal students in Meghalaya capital Shillong. “If the project gets successfully implemented, tribal students of Tripura who study and stay in Shillong will be immensely benefited,” he stated Strongly advocating for a closer relationship between tribal and non-tribals, the CM said Tripura would be the best state if both sides embrace the PM’s slogan ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas and Vishwas’.

