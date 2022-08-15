Left Menu

Biplab Deb hoists flag at Bru resettlement village, says community marching towards bright future

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 15-08-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 19:21 IST
Biplab Deb hoists flag at Bru resettlement village, says community marching towards bright future
  • Country:
  • India

Former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who on Monday hoisted the Tricolour at Bruha Para of Tripura’s Dhalai district, one of the resettlement villages of Bru community, gave full credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for solving the vexed issue of repatriation.

Deb, taking to social media, said he was happy to see the community enjoying the benefits of the special package accorded to them by the Centre under the rehabilitation scheme.

“Due to the bold initiatives of the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister, Bru people are now marching towards a bright and prosperous future, leaving behind the 23 years of darkness,” he said in a Facebook post on Monday.

“I feel good as I join the Independence Day celebrations with my Bru brothers and sisters at Hadukalak,” he stated.

Thousands of Brus had fled Mizoram and moved to Tripura, following ethnic clashes triggered by the murder of a Mizo forest guard in 1997. The two state governments along with the Centre are repatriating them – some in Mizoram and others in Tripura – in phases with a rehabilitation package.

Going down the memory lane, the BJP leader reminisced how one of the Bru refugees had once urged him to solve the resettlement issue at the earliest.

“Donirung Reang, one of the inmates of Bru refugee camps in Kanchanpur of North Tripura had requested me to solve their problems as soon as possible. Today, they are getting various benefits of the special package given for rehabilitation of Bru people, under the guidance of Modiji,” Deb said.

According to an agreement signed in January last year among representatives of the community, the Centre, and the two state governments, Tripura will be rehabilitating 37,136 members of 6,959 Bru families.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

 China
2
Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID testing; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022