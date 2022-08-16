Left Menu

Maha: Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar slaps mid-day meal kitchen employee over 'poor quality' food

Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar slapped an employee of a kitchen preparing mid-day meal in Maharashtras Hingoli district, alleging poor quality food was being served to labourers.A video of the incident, which took place on Monday, went viral on social media, showing Bangar slapping the employee twice while questioning him about the food.

Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar slapped an employee of a kitchen preparing mid-day meal in Maharashtra's Hingoli district, alleging poor quality food was being served to labourers.

A video of the incident, which took place on Monday, went viral on social media, showing Bangar slapping the employee twice while questioning him about the food. Bangar later told reporters that the food for the mid-day meal scheme was prepared at the kitchen with inferior quality material. ''This is loot of government (funds). They are playing with the lives of poor people. The state government should act against the culprits,'' claimed the Sena legislator, who is part of the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

