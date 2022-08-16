Hindu Mahasabha takes out Tiranga yatra with Godse's photographs
PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 16-08-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 19:52 IST
- Country:
- India
The Hindu Mahasabha has courted a controversy by taking out a Tiranga yatra with photographs of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse here on the Independence Day.
A video of the yatra surfaced on social media.
Hindu Mahasabha national president Yogendra Verma on Tuesday said their activists carried out the yatra with photographs of several revolutionaries, including Godse, on the Independence day.
He said, ''We believe that Godse had taken steps against the Gandhi's policy, which was against the nation,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nathuram Godse
- yatra
- Yogendra Verma
- Gandhi
- Hindu Mahasabha
- Tiranga
- Godse
- Mahatma Gandhi's
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi to attend key Congress meeting in Karnataka on Tuesday
Congress party still living in slavery for Gandhi family: Anurag Thakur
Rahul Gandhi attends key Cong meet in Karnataka, urges leaders to fight 2023 polls unitedly
We are witnessing death of democracy, Rahul Gandhi lashes out at Centre
Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated: Rahul Gandhi on action in Herald case