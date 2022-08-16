Left Menu

PFI, SDPI should be banned: VHP leader

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-08-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 23:16 IST
PFI, SDPI should be banned: VHP leader
  • Country:
  • India

The government should take steps to ban organisations like the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI) as their activities posed a threat to the society, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) divisional secretary Deviprasad Shetty said on Tuesday.

Addressing reporters here, Shetty said the VHP will support any Muslim organisation that favours a ban on SDPI and PFI as the latter is a major threat.

He said it is highly objectionable that certain leaders and organisations are speaking against VD Savarkar who was a great freedom fighter who spent long years in prison.

Even Congress leaders including Siddaramaiah are insulting a great personality like Savarkar, he said. Irrespective of religious or political affiliations, people should always remember with gratitude great leaders who fought for the country’s independence, he added.

He said the PFI leaders who were creating unrest in Shivamogga over the portraits of Savarkar displayed by Hindu activists should be arrested on charges of sedition and sent to jail.

VHP Dakshina Kannada district president Gopal Kuthar and Bajrang Dal divisional convenor Bujanga Kulal were also present at the press meet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022