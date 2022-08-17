Tamil Nadu CM calls on Vice president
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar here.
Senior DMK leader T R Baalu was also present.
The Vice President Secretariat shared pictures of the meeting on Twitter.
The Tamil Nadu chief minister is on a two-day visit to the national capital.
