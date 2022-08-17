Left Menu

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to call on PM Modi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said that he has come to the national capital to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his presence at the 44th Chess Olympiad 2022, which was organised in the state from July 28 to August 10.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 15:46 IST
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
PM Modi inaugurated the Chess Olympiad in Chennai, which was held at the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort and Convention Centre in Mahabalipuram. "I came in person to thank him (for his presence at Chess Olympiad) today at 4.30 pm," he said adding that he will also put forth several demands to him.

"Many demands like NEET exemption, National Education Policy (NEP), electricity, Cauvery, the Mekadatu Dam will be discussed with the PM," he said. Earlier in the day, CM Stalin also met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi after he left Tamil Nadu Bhavan in the morning.

He also called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was sworn in as the 14th Vice President of India on Thursday (August 11). Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Stalin said that there is a relationship between the state and the Union government and not between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"...There is no relationship between the party's ideologies. I will never compromise with DMK ideology under any circumstance," he said in his address in Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

