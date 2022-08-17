Left Menu

Himachal polls: Pratibha Singh, Mukesh Agnihotri, Anand Sharma part of Pradesh Election Committee

Ahead of the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, the Congress on Wednesday constituted the Pradesh Election Committee for the state which includes state unit chief Pratibha Singh, CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri and former Union minister Anand Sharma.

Ahead of the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, the Congress on Wednesday constituted the Pradesh Election Committee for the state which includes state unit chief Pratibha Singh, CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri and former Union minister Anand Sharma. Former party state unit chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and Kuldeep Rathore are also part of the important panel. ''The Congress president has approved the constitution of the Pradesh Election Committee of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPPCC) with immediate effect,'' the party announced. Others who are part of the panel include former Rajya Sabha MP Viplove Thakur, former ministers Thakur Kaul Singh and Ram Lal Thakur, former MP Dhaniram Shandil, and party's state unit working presidents Harsh Mahajan, Rajender Ranan and Vinay Kumar besides Rajneesh Kimta.

All AICC secretaries from Himachal Pradesh and heads of all frontal organisations of HPPCC have also been included in the panel.

Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh are slated later this year and the Congress is seeking to wrest back power from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). PTI SKC SRY

