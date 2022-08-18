PM Modi meets former President Kovind
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former President Ram Nath Kovind here and said he had a ''wonderful interaction'' with him and his family. Kovind was India's 14th President and his term ended last month.
''Had a wonderful interaction with former President Kovind Ji and his family,'' the prime minister tweeted.
