Serbia, Kosovo fail to reach agreement, agree on further talks - EU

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 18-08-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 20:47 IST
The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo failed to reach a solution in a crisis meeting in Brussels on Thursday but agreed on further talks in the coming days to solve tensions between their countries, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

"Unhappily, we did not yet (come) to an agreement today (...) but it is not the end of the story, both leaders agreed that the process needs to continue and the discussion will resume in the coming days," he told reporters in Brussels after talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti.

"There is still time until September 1, I don't give up," Borrell added, referring to a deadline in a spat over license plates between Serbia and Kosovo.

