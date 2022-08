Japan to look into summit meet with China - Nikkei quotes Japan minister

Japan will look into holding a summit meeting between Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Nikkei business daily quoted Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi as saying in an interview on Friday.

Sino-Japanese ties have long been plagued with a territorial dispute over a group of tiny uninhabited East China Sea islets, legacy of Japan's wartime aggression and regional rivalry.

The meeting could take a form of in-person talks or telephone conversation, but it will more likely be an online conference sometime this fall, the Nikkei said.

