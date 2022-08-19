Congress leader slams hurling egg at Siddaramaiah's car

Congress leader and former minister B Ramanath Rai on Friday condemned the attack with eggs on Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah’s car in Kodagu.

Addressing reporters here, Rai said Congress had never resorted to violence against any leader. Actions like throwing eggs at the car of a former chief minister is highly condemnable, he said.

He said under the BJP rule, unscrupulous acts of communal organisations have reached its peak in Dakshina Kannada district. The police should arrest the conspirators and plotters responsible for communal disharmony in society and send them to jail, he said.

Communal polarisation is the handiwork of communal outfits promoted by BJP and SDPI. The conspirators are hiding behind the scene and using the youth belonging to backward communities to implement their agenda, he alleged.

A few people want violence because they want to earn political dividends from it and they are least concerned about the people, Rai said.

District Congress committee president Harish Kumar and Manjunath Bhandary MLC, who were also present, wanted the government to take stringent action against miscreants behind the attack on Siddaramaiah’s vehicle that took place on Thursday.

