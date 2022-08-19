Left Menu

Telangana BJP chief calls his party workers "bigger goondas" than TRS

Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay on Friday stoked a row after he stated that his party workers are bigger "goons" than TRS workers but with a difference as they work for the welfare of the people.

Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay on Friday stoked a row after he stated that his party workers are bigger "goons" than TRS workers but with a difference as they work for the welfare of the people. Bandi further slammed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and stated that TRS government has money and power and is doing "dadagiri" (goondaism), while issuing a warning that the BJP workers are "bigger goondas" than TRS.

Addressing a public meeting here, the BJP state chief said, "Yesterday the crowd came from Palakurthy even after closing the roads. Some are doing Dadagiri, We are dadas. BJP karyakartas are goondas working for the welfare of the people. KCR and his family members are occupying everything like thieves just because they have power. Just because you have money and power, you are doing dadagiri with the help of the police." "But we are bigger goondas than you and BJP will do Goondagiri for the poor, to save the Telangana from you, we will do Rowdyism also," Bandi added.

Notably, the BJP has stepped up its attack on the ruling TRS keeping in view of the upcoming Assembly polls in the state scheduled to be held next year. While the BJP is looking to gain power in the state for the first time, the KCR-led government has expressed confidence in returning to power for the third time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

