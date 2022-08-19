NATO secretary general to visit Canada later in August

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will visit Canada later this month to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine and other issues related to climate change, defense and security, the office of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

Stoltenberg will travel to Canada from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, Trudeau's office said in a statement on Friday.

