Left Menu

Body of Angolan ex-president to arrive in Luanda on Saturday, government says

Tchize and her lawyers have argued that dos Santos's wish was to be buried in Barcelona rather than his body being returned to Angola for a state funeral, which they say dos Santos's successor, Joao Lourenço, will likely use for political purposes. Although handpicked by dos Santos, Lourenço swiftly moved to investigate allegations of multi-billion dollar corruption during the former president's era, often involving the dos Santos family.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 16:14 IST
Body of Angolan ex-president to arrive in Luanda on Saturday, government says
Jose Eduardo dos Santos Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Angola

The body of Angola's former President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who died in Spain in July, was due to arrive in Luanda on Saturday, the Angolan government said in a statement.

Dos Santos, who stepped down five years ago, died on July 8 at the age of 79 at a clinic in Barcelona, where he was being treated following a prolonged illness. A Spanish judge ruled on Wednesday that the death was from natural causes, ruling out foul play, and allowing the release and repatriation of his body.

The Carmen Varela and Molins law firms representing dos Santos's daughter, Tchize dos Santos, had earlier successfully requested a full autopsy citing alleged "suspicious circumstances" of his death, without providing evidence, and had asked for his body to be buried in Barcelona. Tchize and her lawyers have argued that dos Santos's wish was to be buried in Barcelona rather than his body being returned to Angola for a state funeral, which they say dos Santos's successor, Joao Lourenço, will likely use for political purposes.

Although handpicked by dos Santos, Lourenço swiftly moved to investigate allegations of multi-billion dollar corruption during the former president's era, often involving the dos Santos family. Dos Santos never specifically responded to the allegations that he had allowed corruption to become rampant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole to another galaxy

NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole...

 United States
2
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

 Global
3
IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Australia

IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Aust...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian spacewalk

Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022