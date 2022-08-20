Left Menu

Akhilesh slams Yogi govt over death of 2 devotees at Mathura temple; alleges corruption

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-08-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 21:21 IST
Akhilesh slams Yogi govt over death of 2 devotees at Mathura temple; alleges corruption
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Saturday attacked the state government over the death of two devotees in a stampede-like situation at Mathura's Bankey Bihari temple during Janmashtami celebrations, blaming it on an ''administrative failure'' and a ''Rs 27-crore loot'' in the name of beautification.

The two devotees were killed and seven others injured in the early hours of Saturday, with District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal saying ''prima facie, the cause of death is suffocation due to a heavy rush during the 'mangala aarti'.'' In a statement issued from the SP headquarters on Saturday, Akhilesh Yadav alleged ''the accident took place due to corruption and administrative failure and the administration was aware that there is a huge crowd on Janmashtami festival but proper arrangements were not made to control it.'' ''The truth is that in the name of beautification of the area around Shri Banke Bihari temple of Vrindavan, the officials sitting in the Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad had looted Rs 27 crore and the devotees did not get any facilities,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole to another galaxy

NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole...

 United States
2
IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Australia

IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Aust...

 India
3
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian spacewalk

Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022