Left Menu

Maha CM meets NCP's Walse Patil en route to Bhimashankar temple

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday visited former home minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil at the latters residence in Pune district.Walse Patil said it was a courtesy visit and no political discussion was held. He accepted the invitation and visited my residence.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 20-08-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 22:04 IST
Maha CM meets NCP's Walse Patil en route to Bhimashankar temple
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday visited former home minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dilip Walse Patil at the latter's residence in Pune district.

Walse Patil said it was a courtesy visit and no political discussion was held. Shinde was travelling to Bhimashankar temple, one of the 12 jyotirlingas, located in Khed tehsil of the Pune district.

''He was on his way to Bhimashankar. I got a call from his office about his movement. I contacted him and invited him over for tea. He accepted the invitation and visited my residence. He was there for 10 to 15 minutes. There was no political discussion. It was just a courtesy visit,'' Walse Patil told PTI.

CM Shinde tweeted that he was greeted with great jubilation and enthusiasm everywhere en route to Bhimashankar temple.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole to another galaxy

NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole...

 United States
2
IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Australia

IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Aust...

 India
3
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

 Global
4
Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022