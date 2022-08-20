Left Menu

CBI now 'uncaged', its plumes saffron and wings ED: Sibal

A day after the CBI raided Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodias residence, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday said the probe agency, once a caged parrot, is now uncaged, but its plumes are saffron and wings Enforcement Directorate.The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday raided the home of Sisodia and 30 other locations in connection with alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy.CBI, once a caged parrot, Is now Uncaged.

CBI now 'uncaged', its plumes saffron and wings ED: Sibal
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal
A day after the CBI raided Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday said the probe agency, once a ''caged parrot'', is now ''uncaged'', but its plumes are saffron and wings Enforcement Directorate.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday raided the home of Sisodia and 30 other locations in connection with alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy.

''CBI, once a ''caged parrot'', Is now : Uncaged. Now: Its plumes are saffron. Its wings are ED,'' Sibal said in a tweet.

''It parrots what his Master says!'' he added.

On Friday, he had tweeted, ''Sisodia raided by CBI. CBI , ED - the long arms of Government. Now that Kejriwal is on the rise, time for BJP to destabilise.'' ''So target Satyendra Jain, now Sisodia,'' he had said.

Satyendar Jain, who was the health minister in the Delhi government, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate two months ago in a money laundering case. He is in judicial custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

