PM Modi wishes Japanese counterpart Kishida speedy recovery from Covid

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 18:32 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida a speedy recovery from Covid.

Kishida's office said on Sunday that he has been infected with the virus and is recuperating at his official residence.

Modi tweeted, ''Wishing my friend Prime Minister Fumio Kishida a speedy recovery from COVID-19.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

