Kenya's Odinga has filed electronic challenge against election result - lawyer

Kenyan presidential candidate Raila Odinga has filed an electronic copy of his challenge against the results of this month's election and will file a physical copy later on Monday, a lawyer for Odinga's political alliance told NTV Kenya.

A source in Kenya's judiciary confirmed to Reuters that the electronic copy had been filed. "They filed online and they are on the way bringing a physical copy," the source said.

