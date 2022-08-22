Left Menu

Kenya's Odinga has filed electronic challenge against election result - lawyer

Raila Odinga Image Credit: Wikipedia
Kenyan presidential candidate Raila Odinga has filed an electronic copy of his challenge against the results of this month's election and will file a physical copy later on Monday, a lawyer for Odinga's political alliance told NTV Kenya.

A source in Kenya's judiciary confirmed to Reuters that the electronic copy had been filed. "They filed online and they are on the way bringing a physical copy," the source said.

