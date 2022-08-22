As war of words with BJP heats up, Sisodia claims he does not "dream" of becoming CM

Alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had promised him the chief ministerial post in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that he does not dream to be the CM but to "give best education" to the students across the country. Sisodia had alleged that he had received a message from the BJP to join them by splitting the AAP in return for getting the investigative probes against him closed. The latest allegation by the AAP leader come in the backdrop of a high-voltage war of words between the Centre's ruling BJP and the Delhi's ruling party AAP.

Sisodia hit out at the BJP during his two-day visit to Gujarat, and said, "I received a text saying CBI, ED cases would be taken back if you leave the party and break it while leaving it. They also promised me the post of CM. I am not here to become CM, but to give the best education to students across the country." When asked about the person who contacted him on behalf of the BJP, the AAP leader said, "The ones who conveyed the message said that they had made Suvendu Adhikari in West Bengal, Himanta Biswa Sarma in Assam, Narayan Rane. He said that keep faith in us."

Earlier today, Sisodia took to Twitter to affirm his stance with the AAP, and said that he will prefer dying to bowing down to the "corrupt". "My reply to the BJP is - I am a descendant of Maharana Pratap, a Rajput. I will cut off my head but will not bow down to the corrupt and those who conspire. All the cases against me are false. Do what you want to do," Sisodia tweeted.

Sisodia urged the people of Gujarat to give a chance to AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the state and guaranteed a free and good education system if elected to power. "I want to say to every family of Gujarat that we should start dreaming from today to implement a robust education system in the state. I urge you to give chance to Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat. It is a guarantee that after the formation of the AAP government in the state, a free and good education system will be given in Gujarat," he said.

The AAP leader also promised to make the government schools in line with the private schools. "The lack of teachers in the schools will be dealt with immediately. We won't let the private schools hike fees in an unjust manner," he said.

Kejriwal is on a two-day visit to Gujarat from today. Kejriwal is accompanied by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is facing a CBI probe in connection with the AAP government's previous excise policy. They will attend a town hall meeting in Bhavnagar on Tuesday.

"On Monday, Manish ji and I will go to Gujarat for two days to guarantee education and health. Like Delhi, Gujarat will also have good schools, good hospitals and Mohalla clinics. Everyone will get a free good education and good treatment. People will be relieved, we will also interact with youth," Kejriwal said in a tweet. The statement from Kejriwal came a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) searched Sisodia's home and carried out raids at several places in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy.

During an earlier visit to north Gujarat, Kejriwal made a bunch of promises to the people of Gujarat ranging from providing free electricity supply to improving the healthcare services in the state. The BJP has accused the AAP government in Delhi of indulging in corruption while the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has claimed that the probes against Sisodia were a result of political vendetta. (ANI)

