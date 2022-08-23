BJP's Purandeswari slams Chhattisgarh CM over his govt's claims on providing jobs

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader D Purandeswari on Tuesday accused the Bhupesh Baghel government in Chhattisgarh of making false claims about employing young people over the past five years. Addressing a press conference here at Kushabhau Thakre Parisar, the BJP's Chhattisgarh in-charge also said the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) will stage a ''mega'' protest against the state government's ''failure'' to fulfil the poll promises made to the youth during the last elections.

“The Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government has failed to fulfil its promises made to youths (during the 2018 polls). The Congress had made 36 promises in its manifesto and pledged to fulfil them by taking 'Ganga Jal' (water of the Ganga river considered holy) in their hands..,” she said and claimed that none of these promises was fulfilled. The Congress won a landslide victory in the 2018 Assembly polls by decimating the BJP, which had been in power for 15 years. Purandeswari asked Baghel to release a ''white paper'' on the number of young people who got the unemployment allowance as promised. “The Congress had promised to give an unemployment allowance of Rs 2,500 per month to 10 lakh youths and employment to 1 lakh youths. Is he (the CM) ready to release a 'white paper' on how many youths were given unemployment allowance? she asked.

The Congress had also promised employment in each family of the state but will the CM specify how many jobs were given so far to families, Purandeswari asked.

She accused the Congress government of lying by claiming the unemployment rate in Chhattisgarh is the lowest in the country.

''The Congress cited a report by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), a private agency, to claim that the unemployment rate is the lowest. If it is so, how 20,000 applications were received for the recruitment to 400 posts released by the state government (recently). When the BJYM recently organised 'Berojgari' tents across the state, it received 2.80 lakh applications from the unemployed people offline…” the BJP leader claimed.

She alleged that CM Baghel ''never speaks the truth and keeps on telling lies''. Purandeswari said the chief minister probably doesn't speak the truth because he had vowed to fulfil 36 promises by taking 'Ganga Jal in his hands.

She said the BJYM will stage a mega protest to gherao the CM's official residence against the state government's failure to fulfil the promises made to the youth. BJYM national president and MP Tejasvi Surya will lead the demonstration and the gherao protest.

Reacting sharply, the ruling Congress demanded an apology from Purandeswari for making personal remarks against Baghel.

